A brazen CIT heist took place on the streets of Soweto on Saturday when 20 men attacked an armoured car

The driver tragically lost his life and two other guards were rushed to the hospital

The suspects fled the scene of the crime in a number of vehicles with an unknown amount of money

SOWETO - A brazen cash-in-transit heist that took place on Saturday morning on the streets of Soweto resulted in a tragic death.

The driver of the armoured transport was shot and killed during the heist. The vehicle was on the way to refuel at a local petrol station when a Mercedes-Benz rammed it.

20 Men emerged and opened fire on the armoured car guards. The driver was caught in a hail of gunfire and sadly died on arrival at the hospital according to the Daily Sun.

Two other guards were rushed to the hospital. The suspects fled the scene in a number of getaway cars with an undisclosed sum of cash.

Yusuf Abramjee noted that there has been a marked increase in CIT robberies recently.

