During the AfriForum hate speech case at the Equality Court in Johannesburg, Julius Malema denied accusations that he was racist

Malema and his party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), have been accused of inciting racist violence towards white farmers

AfriForum wants the EFF to apologise, pay a R500 000 fine and have the court declare the song "Kill the Boer" a form of hate speech

JOHANNESBURG - Yesterday (16 February), Julius Malema appeared before the Equality Court in Johannesburg to testify in the AfriForum hate speech case. However, he denies having any racist intentions against white people despite the group's accusations against him.

Malema said that AfriForum is stoking panic in the minds of white South Africans who are being led to believe that there is a plot to kill white farmers. This follows allegations that the EFF leader and his party sang a song that translates to "Kill the Boer."

According to TimesLIVE, AfriForum wants the EFF to pay an R500 000 fine for singing the song and an apology from the party, and they want the song itself declared a form of hate speech.

Julius Malema denies that he and the EFF are plotting to kill white farmers. Image: Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Malema explains the song in the AfriForum case

During his court appearance, Malema explained that "Kill the Boer" is not a song that must be taken literally and that it originated in the anti-apartheid struggle. He added that it is intended to symbolise a rejection of racial discrimination and does not literally mean that he wants black people to kill white farmers, SABC News reports.

Advocate Mfesane Ka-Siboto, Malema's legal counsel, presented clips from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) hearings after apartheid as evidence. Ka-Siboto mainly focused on clips where former president Thabo Mbeki spoke.

"Part of the problem with this is that somebody who comes from outside of that African culture interpreted it and indeed when you then write that Peter Mokaba said “Kill the Boer. Kill the farmer,” he didn’t in the sense of a statement which represents the policy and it would’ve not been taken as a statement that represents policy," Mbeki said.

South Africans react to Malema's remarks

@JusCallMeWill said:

"I hope you all see our last African remaining fighting for Africans. If we lose this guy, South Africa and Africa will never change for the longest time."

@Nellynduki asked:

"What happens when someone who doesn't understand African culture and phrases becomes an interpreter for such? This happens. The people fighting for our rights and freedom become victims."

@maenjooo remarked:

"Let's hold hands and sing kumbaya."

@Joz_TheSpeaker shared:

"I like how Malema handles his business at times."

@NKOSINA53912194 believes:

"This one is leadership, I so wish we had more people like you Mr Malema."

Source: Briefly News