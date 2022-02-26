The EFF is criticising President Cyril Ramaphosa for showing national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole the door

The decision to end Sitole's contract came to light on Friday following what Ramaphosa said was a mutual agreement

Online, South Africans were critical of the decision, with many expressing varying views around the EFF's stance on ANC politics

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - While some political parties have welcomed the move by President Cyril Ramaphosa to terminate national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole's employment contract, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is slamming the decision.

Ramaphosa fired Sitole on Friday following a "mutually agreed decision that was in the country's best interest." In a statement released by the Presidency, Ramaphosa noted that Sitole would vacate the South African Police Service (SAPS)'s highest office on 31 March.

The EFF has spoken out against President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to fire Khehla Sitole. Image: Nardus Engelbrecht/ AFP

Source: Getty Images

Political parties have been vocal over the move, not least of which has been the EFF, which described Sitole's dismissal as encompassing the hallmarks of the well-documented factional battles within the African National Congress (ANC), SABC News reported.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo expressed that the move would not bring any stability. Instead, the party pointed an accusing finger at Police Minister Bheki Cele, saying he was the source of all the problems facing SA's national police force.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Sitole's firing is yet another factional misfiring by Ramphosa. He got rid of the wrong individual because he is going to [his party's 55th] elective conference [in December]. He kept his henchman, Cele, as he goes into that conference," Thambo said.

"There won't be any stability within SAPS for as long as Cele is the problem. Cele took offence when the EFF noted that he and Sitole's clashes were not helping the fight against crime. Cele has been a police commissioner, so he thinks he has the expertise, and no one can tell him otherwise," Thambo added.

Shortly after Sitole's departure was announced, the South African Policing Union (SAPU) questioned the mutual agreement between Ramaphosa and Sitole after the latter had been asked to provide reasons justifying his non-suspension.

SAPU spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale said the termination of Sitole's employment was unfair and disagreed that it was in South Africa's best interest, News24 reported.

"If he committed an offence, instead of putting him through a disciplinary inquiry him like any other police officer, a mutual agreement is reached with the president? We're not of the view that firing him serves SA's interests. Instead, it serves the interests of politicians interested in policing," Thobakgale said.

EFF nosiness slammed

There were further loud reactions to the stance political parties have taken on the dismissal of Sitole. Once again, South Africans greeted the latest sentiments expressed with opposing views.

@Audi Tion Bilankulu wrote:

"With Malema on the wheel, there is no future at EFF. It is all about attention and popularity nje, nothing else."

@Tumi Milan said:

"By now I understand the game EFF is playing, they're exposing the weaknesses of ANC... No backbone at all. Free circus"

@Mulalo Tshinange Mutshotsho added:

"I never heard of him for wrongdoings. I suspect he was doing something that does not satisfy the top 6 or standing in their way."

@Sefoka Lebo offered:

"Why EFF is interested in ANC politics....or maybe is because of Nkandla tea."

Ramaphosa axes Sitole, SA calls for Bheki Cele's head

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that South Africa no longer has Sitole as its national police commissioner following Ramaphosa's decision to fire the embattled top cop on Friday afternoon.

According to a statement, Ramaphosa removed Sitole from his position by mutual agreement effective from 31 March. TimesLIVE reported Ramaphosa and Sitole both conceded the early termination served the best interest of the country.

The report further claimed the timing of the former's departure would provide ample opportunity for a reasonable handover of tasks to senior SAPS officials.

"I'm appreciative to [Sitole] for the amicable way in which his termination as the national police commissioner was handled. He has my gratitude for the service he gave to the nation over his long years in the force," read the statement quoting Ramaphosa.

Source: Briefly News