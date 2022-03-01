CCTV footage at a mall parking lot captured a woman being shot in the neck by a male suspect over the weekend

Based on the footage, the woman can be seen arguing with people before the man pulls the gun on her

The police say they have arrested the 25-year-old believed to be involved in the shooting and he made his first court appearance on Monday

DURBAN - In the early hours of Sunday morning, 27 February CCTV footage caught a woman fleeing for her life after she was shot in the neck by a male suspect.

The incident took place at a Umhlanga parking mall called Pearls Mall. The victim is seen on footage having an argument with another woman as they made their way to a car.

A 25-year-old woman from Durban was shot in the neck in a mall parking lot. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Two people are then seen entering the white vehicle while the woman and the suspect remain outside the car while conversing with the people who are inside the car. TimesLIVE reports that the woman then tries to open the back car door, however, she is unable to because the man shoots her in the neck.

The woman can be seen falling backwards after she was shot. The car then speeds away and the victim then gets up from a pool of blood and makes a run for it.

According to Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala, the police arrived on the science at around 1:30am. The 25-year-old woman was then rushed to the hospital shortly after their arrival, reports SowetanLIVE.

Gwala says the police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the shooting and have charged him with attempted. They were also able to confiscate a firearm believed to be the weapon that was used in the shooting.

Gwala further stated that the motive behind the shooting is still unknown and the suspect made a court appearance at the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on, 28 Monday, February.

Tembisa hospital shooting leaves nurse dead and policeman injured

Briefly News previously reported that on 9 February, a policeman drove a South African Police Service (SAPS) vehicle with its blue lights on to Tembisa Hospital and once there, parked the car in the parking lot closest to the Accident and Emergency Department.

The policeman made a cellphone call to a SAPS colleague, aged 30, who joined him at the hospital. The second policeman, who was a constable on duty, shot the enrolled nursing assistant and then shot himself.

According to a statement by the Gauteng Department of Health, the nurse was fatally injured and died at the scene. The policeman was severely injured and is in critical condition. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital to receive treatment.

Source: Briefly News