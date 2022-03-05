Vaccine hesitancy could result in over 100 000 vaccines being destroyed at the end of March due to lack of uptake

The country's vaccine programme got off to a slow start due to issues procuring doses of the Covid19 vaccine due to the enormous global demand

However, the country now might have to destroy more vaccines that were donated by the US due to the slow uptake by the population

PRETORIA - Approximately 100 000 Pfizer Covid19 vaccines might have to be destroyed due to the slow uptake by the population. The vaccines have an expiration date and South Africa will have to destroy the doses at the end of March.

South Africa has recorded the highest number of infections and deaths on the African continent from Covid19.

100 000 Covid19 vaccines might have to be destroyed if they are not used before the end of March. Photo credit: Ulrich Baumgarten

Source: Getty Images

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that "significant volumes" of the vaccine might have to be discarded if more people don't get the jab before the end of March.

He said that it would be a "sad day" if that would have to be the case. SA's vaccination campaign got off to a slow start due to issues procuring vaccines due to the extremely high global demand. However, the recent issues are due to vaccine hesitancy among the population according to the Sowetan LIVE.

Earlier in the week, News24 reported that millions of vaccine doses might never be used. This could result in South Africa destroying more vaccines that were donated by the United States.

