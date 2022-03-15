About 40 uncompromising taxi drivers and bosses stormed a Cape Town police station and freed two of their industry mates who were nabbed after police operations in the area

The taxi operators overpowered the police stationed at the Philippi East cop shop before they made their way out with the two suspects

According to a statement, the taxi driver and boss have been caught and brought back to the police station to face of possession of fraudulent documents and escaping from lawful custody

It has been reported that a taxi driver and an owner were arrested last Thursday for producing fraudulent documents for a Toyota Avanza. The owner admitted at the Philippi East police station that the vehicle's licence plate and disc were from one of his other cars.

While both were being held at the cop shop, fuming taxi drivers and bosses arrived and demanded their release, reports TimesLIVE. The taxi operators then grabbed their friends and forced their way out of the cop shop, reports IOL.

According to the statement, the two culprits have been rearrested and have been charged for possession of fraudulent documents and escaping from lawful custody.

