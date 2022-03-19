A massive data breach has resulted in four terabytes of sensitive data being stolen and 54 million records compromised

PRETORIA - Credit bureau TransUnion's sensitive data has been compromised by a massive security breach that resulted in four terabytes of data being stolen.

The hackers claiming responsibility for the attack are demanding R223m in ransom for the highly sensitive data which could be used to access the personal records of millions of South Africans.

Hackers stole four terabytes of sensitive information and demand a R223 million ransom in exchange. Photo credit: Ulrich Baumgarten

Source: Getty Images

eNCA reported that South Africans have been warned not to hand over any personal details if they are called from individuals alleging to be from banks or companies.

TransUnion has immediately suspended accounts associated with the breach and enlisted cybersecurity agencies and experts to help in an investigation.

News24 reported that 54 million records were compromised in the data breach. If TransUnion fails to pay the ransom the hackers have threatened to target the company's corporate clients.

SAFPS CEO Manie van Schalkwyk warned that tens of millions of South African's data might have been compromised in the breach and that individuals must be very careful when exchanging personal data over the phone.

Source: Briefly News