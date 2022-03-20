South Africa's Special Task Force (STF) Unit did the country proud when it competed in the 2022 UAE SWAT Challenge

The team performed well and scored 82 points and came 13th overall, 32 teams competed in the competition from all over the world

Social media users took to the comment section to wish the team well and congratulate them on showing the world the SA has got skills

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DUBAI - South Africa's equivalent to America's SWAT, the Special Task Force (STF) Unit headed off to Dubai to compete in the #UAESWATChallenge.

The 2022 UAE SWAT Challenge is an annual event that pitches elite units against each other in a gruelling week of tactical challenges, mock hostage rescue missions as well as raid and obstacle challenges.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) Special Task Force (STF) Unit did well at the international competition. Photo credit: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

Brigadier Chesten Gaffley led ten members of the unit who competed against 32 other special forces units from around the world.

The unit did well, scoring 82 points and came 13th overall in the competition. The SAPS shared the unit's success on Facebook.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“A lot of hard work went into preparing the guys for this Challenge. We are satisfied with the results taking stock of where we come from previously where we were positioned second last. The hard work begins now to prepare for next year’s challenge, but of paramount importance is that the members have gained skills, expertise and knowledge which they will impart with members across the specialized units” said, Major General Nonhlanhla Zulu.

Social media users took to the comment section to share their reactions to the team's success

Maria Compion:

"The ill-informed should really not waste their data to comment.

Well done colleagues, that was a gruelling few days and obstacles most people won't ever conquer and after all, we are all only human. I salute you for your immense effort."

Andra Garifallou:

"Well done operators next time will be better to make us proud."

Csa Csa:

" We are proud of you operators.. we trust in you, well done.

Bring and share those skills."

Loraine Du Bois:

"Well done STF, it is absolutely amazing to know our country is not left behind. Well done, I am so proud to be a South African."

SAPS arrest Rosettenville CIT shooting suspect in Tembisa, weapons seized

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested a tenth suspect in connection with an attempted cash-in-transit heist in Rosettenville, which became a shootout between armed men and SAPS officers.

SAPS located the suspect in Tembisa, where he is believed to have fled after the incident in Rosettenville. He was found in possession of weapons and ammunition, which SAPS has seized.

Faith Mazibuko, the provincial MEC for Community Safety in Gauteng, said that the suspect is believed to have fired shots at a SAPS helicopter and its pilot, who were part of an operation to intercept the planned heist.

Source: Briefly News