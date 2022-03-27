Operation Dudula Cancels KZN Launch, Police Not Ready for Potential Violence

Operation Dudula has postponed its KwaZulu-Natal branch launch following concerns from the police over lack of capacity

The authorities requested that the launch be postponed due to security concerns and the risk of violent clashes as a result of the launch

The police are confident in the case against the movement's leader and believe that its investigation is extremely thorough

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DURBAN - Operation Dudula has cancelled its launch in KwaZulu-Natal following a request from the police. The authorities requested that the launch not take place due to a lack of capacity to ensure safety and security.

The launch might take place again after the Easter holidays, allowing the police to prepare for possible violent clashes.

Operation Dudula has postponed the launch of its KwaZulu-Natal branch. Photo credit: Operation Dudula

Source: Facebook

SABC News reported that the City of Ethekwini was wary of the possibility of violence that might occur as a result of the launch.

Xenophobic violence has increased over the last few months with many people blaming the high crime and unemployment on foreigners.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Operation Dudula KZN Provincial Coordinator, Nico Dumakude said that the movement granted the SAPS request for the launch to be delayed.

Police confident that their case against Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini is sound

eNCA reported that the police are confident that their case against the leader of Operation Dudula, Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini, is water tight.

He is facing charges of housebreaking, theft and defeating the ends of justice following the ransacking of Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe's house. He'd been accused of dealing drugs.

Xenophobic attacks are putting South Africa's economy in jeopardy

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the recent increase in xenophobic attacks in South Africa could jeopardise the economy and poses a threat to the security of the country.

A group of civil society organisations have taken to the streets of Johannesburg to march against the recent spate of xenophobic attacks across the country.

The march was held in reaction to the recent rise in popularity of Operation Dudula which is violently opposed to illegal immigrants.

The group marched to Hillbrow Central police station to hand over a memorandum according to News24. The activists have called for the Home Affairs minister, Aaron Motsoaledi, to step down.

Doctor Janet Munakamwe was a victim of institutionalised xenophobia when she applied for her work permit in South Africa. She found it very difficult to get her permit despite being highly qualified and educated.

Source: Briefly News