Gauteng police are offering a large reward for anyone with positive information on Amahle Thabethe, who went missing when she was eight years old

The little girl has been missing for the past three years, putting her age at 11, and police have been unable to find any information on her

She was wearing a blue and white T-shirt and black jeans with pockets printed with hearts at the time of her disappearance

GAUTENG - Police are offering a R50 000 reward for any information on the whereabouts of Amahle Thabethe, who has been missing since 2019.

The little girl was eight years old at the time of her disappearance at Tsakane, Ekurhuleni.

Amahle Thabethe has been missing since April 2019. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

The reward is being issued after police investigations have come to zero, according to News24. Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said:

“It is alleged that Thabethe was playing on the street with other children when an unknown man approached them, asking for directions to a certain house. She volunteered to show the man the house he was looking for and that was the last time she was seen.”

TimesLIVE reported that on the day she went missing, Thabethe was wearing a blue and white T-shirt and black jeans with pockets printed with hearts. Anyone with information can contact Sgt Theo Jacobs on 082 319 9865 or 081 442 4258. Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported on the MySaps App or the Crime Stop Line on 0860 010 111.

South Africans react to the latest development in the case

@DrGray12072793 said:

“South African police have failed many victims and their families.”

@MissRankwe commented:

“How do parents of missing kids carry on with life though can one ever smile again or celebrate something still not knowing what happened to their child.”

@Omphile_Katlego posted:

“Eish, this is the saddest issue ever. Every time I see her pic on the timeline, I would quickly rush to the caption thinking I would see positive news.”

@PoshM15 added:

“This is very painful. I can't imagine how her parents are going through emotional and mentally. Not knowing where your kid is, whether is still alive or what? I pray that one day Amahle will come back home safe and sound.”

Source: Briefly News