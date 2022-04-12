KwaZulu-Natal residents have been left devasted as floods continue cause unimaginable damage to the province

The damage is so extensive that burial grounds have left the skeletal remains of people buried in the 1970s exposed

Soth Africans have taken to social media to show their support for people living in KwaZulu-Natal

DURBAN - Heavy rains continue to cause immense damage in the KwaZulu-Natal province, leaving many people homeless and feeling helpless. Infrastructure has even been destroyed due to landslides.

In the North of Durban at Ntuzuma cemetery, a mudslide has led to dozens of skeletal remains being exposed to the surface and some bones have been washed away to the streets.

More than 40 people have been killed in KwaZulu-Natal due to the floods. Image: Phill Magakoe

According to TimesLIVES, the damage to the cemetery began over the weekend after a portion of the cemetery fence fell. Since then, there has been so much damage to the burial grounds that a worker stated that it is beyond their control now.

The unnamed employee stated that some of these graves date back to the 1970s.

Over 40 people lost their lives in the KZN floods

The heavy rains in the KwaZulu-Natal province have led to the loss of lives. Family members have lost loved ones who were either washed away or were trapped under rubble as houses collapsed due to mudslides.

The death toll in KwaZulu-Natal is reportedly now 45 after recuse technicians recovered the bodies of three women who were trapped under debris in a Durban home on Tuesday afternoon, according to News24.

In Georgedale, near Hammarsdale, the Jileka family was paid a visit by KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala and eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda after five family members died due to the effects of the floods. Their home was also damaged because of the floods.

South Africans heartbroken by the KZN floods

@trillteamleon said:

"I'm in Limpopo, but also can't sleep. The thought of someone being stuck in a house that's flooded at 2am just doesn't sit well with my spirit. What about those living in shacks, what about those whose mattresses are on the floor, what about the old lady who lives alone?

#KZNFloods

@Xolile_Miya said:

"My heart and thoughts go out to my brothers and sisters in KZN at this moment. Nkosi sikelela."

@suraya_asmal said:

"Some personal accounts and the videos emerging from Durban and other coastal areas are completely harrowing. We pray. We pray for ease. #KZNFloods"

@cossykam said:

"#KZNFloods it's bad that 45 lives were lost due to these floods with roads and infrastructure damaged which should be repaired or fixed. But with our leaders, we know beforehand that they will loot some of the money for themselves."

Source: Briefly News