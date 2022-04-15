Several bookings over the Easter Weekend have been cancelled in Durban due to the flooding in the province

The tourism sector is expected to lose about R30 million, R74 million in gross domestic product loss and 155 temporary job losses

Holidaymakers typically spend an estimated R880 million over the Easter Weekend when visiting Durban

DURBAN - An estimated R30 million is expected to be lost in Durban after 16% of bookings made over the Easter Weekend were cancelled due to the heavy rains and flooding in the area.

Durban is a holiday destination and the tourism sector in the province is expected to take a huge knock. Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu said the province will suffer an estimated R74 million gross domestic product loss and 155 job losses.

Holidaymakers were expected to spend about R880 million over the Easter Weekend. The eThekwini Municipality said the number of visitors is expected to decrease as several parts of the city are still reeling from the recent floods. The heavy rains have “wreaked havoc” in the province, according to SABC News.

Various beaches are closed to the public, potholes have worsened in the central Drakensberg, the Tala Game Reserve is closed, and the Gwahumbe Game Reserve is unacceptable for driving conditions. News24 reported that about 46.7% of passengers who arrived at the King Shaka International Airport since the beginning of April were from abroad.

KZN floods: KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala says death toll rises to 341, 40 000 people affected by heavy rains

Briefly News also reported KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala announced that the death toll stood at 341 following the torrential rains the province experienced. The eThekwini Municipality is preparing for more rainfall over the weekend and Zikalala said the city is ready to deal with the floods.

Over 40 000 people have been affected, 55 are injured, at least 248 schools are damaged, and several roadways are not accessible. He believes that recent floods are the biggest disaster that the province has experienced.

Electricity supply has been restored to parts of the city however three substations have been damaged extensively and currently remain off. Water supplies are also affected, and water tankers are deployed to assist with the shortages, TimesLIVE reported. The Department of Social Development has assisted families who lost loved ones and will provide burial assistance to bereaved families who require it.

