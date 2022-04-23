5 Die in Horrific Head On Collision Between a Truck and Small Car

A horrific car accident has left five people dead after a car collided head-on with a large truck near Heilbron in the Free State

Three women and two men were pronounced dead at the scene while the driver and the passenger of the truck escaped unharmed

Emergency services arrived at the scene at 1:45pm on Friday and found the truck and car smashed together on the side of the road

HEILBRON - A horrific head-on collision between a truck and a small car has left five people dead. The accident took place on the R57 approximately 15km from Heilbron in the Free State.

The occupants of the light motor vehicle all perished in the accident while the driver and passenger of the truck escaped without injury.

Five people tragically lost their lives when their car collided head-on with a truck. Photo credit: @ER24EMS

Source: Twitter

When emergency services arrived at the scene of the accident, the two cars were smashed together on the side of the road.

Three women and two men were pronounced dead at the scene according to the Daily Sun.

ER24 spokesman Russek Meiring said that they arrived at the scene at 1:45pm on Friday 22 April 2022.

