Two people who allegedly beat a man to death after chaining him in the North West were arrested on Friday

The victim, Thabiso Mothibedi, allegedly stole R20 000 from two tavern owners in the area before his murder

The two suspects, aged 23 and 31, are set to appear before the Taung Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 3 May

NORTH WEST - Two men have been arrested for the murder of Thabiso Mothibedi, 40, who was allegedly chained and beaten on Friday 29 April in Taung.

It is alleged that Mothibedi stole R20 000 from tavern owners in the area. The two men arrested, aged 23 and 31, are expected to appear before the Taung Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Two men in the North West were arrested for beating a man to death. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The victim was certified dead on arrival at Manthe Clinic, according to SABC News. Captain Sam Tselanyane said Mothibedi was chained to a generator and assaulted.

According to police, they were called to a local clinic after a group of men requested to check if Mothibedi was still alive. Police are expected to arrest more people suspected to be involved in the murder. IOL reported that investigations surrounding the death are still continuing.

Social media users have mixed reactions to the murder

Shona Randall Salver said:

“Vigilantism is wrong and often worse than the original crime. A life is worth more than R 20,000.”

Welcome Hlongwane commented:

“They now ended his life instead of showing him that there is a law that says do not steal.”

Pieter De Vries posted:

“If this useless Cele don’t step up with criminals this can become the norm and this includes Ramasleep.”

Mbongeni Mwale shared:

“It's not easy to make R20000 guys what these tavern owners did is right."

Roy Skea wrote:

“Terrible that it boiled down to this, but it will now be a proper deterrent for others with sticky fingers. Any idea if corrupt politicians will be dealing with similar outcomes any time soon?”

