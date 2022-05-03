A video of two men tearing down a street sign in KwaZulu-Natal has been circulating on social media

The eThekwini Municipality is unhappy with the actions of the vandals and has called on the public to help identify them

Some South Africans are not upset by the vandalism because they believe the street sign glorifies a murderer

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DURBAN - The eThekwini Municipality has responded to a viral video of two men vandalising a street sign in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban.

The sign that was kicked down by the individuals was the Andrew Zondo Road sign and the municipality has labelled their actions "an act of racism."

Two men are being hunted for vandalising a street sign in Durban. Image: Andre Beetge

Source: Facebook

The video was also posted by ward councillor Andre Beetge on his Facebook page last week on 27 April. The two men in the video can be seen pulling out the street sign from the ground while women in the background can be heard laughing.

After throwing the sign onto the grass, one of the women calls on a man called George and asks him to pick up the sign so that they can throw it into the road.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

eThekwini municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela says they are appalled by the act of vandalism by these men. He went on to ask the public to help the police identify the individuals in the video so they can face the law, reports TimesLIVE.

South Africans have opposing views about the destruction of the Andrew Zondo sign

While some people were not happy with the acts of vandalism committed by the men in the video, some people feel that the act was warranted because Zondo is viewed as a murderer.

Zondo was a member of Umkhonto we Sizwe and he is responsible for setting a bomb off at the Sanlam Centre in Amanzimtoti in 1985 and five people were killed as a result.

Take a look at some comments:

Ryan Poisson said:

"Andrew Zondo is a murderer. Thanks for standing against atrocities. #evilmustfall"

Martie Potgieter Haasbroek said:

"Hope they will all serve some jail time."

Faro Malandela said:

"Absolutely barbaric, unacceptable!! Our country has gone to the butty dogs!! Throw these criminals in jail."

Noxolo Baholo said:

"What the heck is wrong with these people!! They seem to be enjoying the act."

Ebrahim Bhikoo said:

"The result of too much Brandy."

Senzo Chonco said:

"Let us make them famous. Hope they can get arrested like that advocate Teffo. This is not vandalism but an insult to our democracy."

Mzansi up in arms after Soweto train station gets vandalised

In more news about vandalism, Briefly News previously reported that pictures of a severely vandalised train station in Klip Town, Soweto have gone viral on Twitter. The post, which was shared by user Yusuf Abramjee, features photos of the station in complete ruins with a caption explaining that the facility is in Klip Town, south of Johannesburg.

Angry South African citizens quickly flooded the post, voicing their opinions on the matter while calling on the country's ruling party, the ANC, to step up and take action against the vandals while also paying more attention to the country's continuously declining infrastructure.

Source: Briefly News