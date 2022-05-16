Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema said Eskom's loadshedding crisis is purposely created

Malema said the problem with Eskom is part of the government’s intention to incapacitate state-owned entities

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said Stage 4 loadshedding needed to be implemented

JOHANNESBURG - The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema believes that the loadshedding crisis with Eskom is purposely created to incapacitate state-owned entities. He was addressing the media about the EFF’s Central Command Team Meeting when he made the comments.

Eskom announced that Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented until 10 pm tonight and from 5 pm to 10 pm again on Tuesday 17 May.

Malema said the problem with Eskom is part of the government’s intention to disable state-owned entities in order for them to be purchased by the private sector and their friends. He added that the energy policy is being directed in the interests of capitalists, SABC News reported.

On Monday afternoon 16 May the power utility announced that loadshedding will be implemented due to the Kusile power station tripping. Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said while the unit has returned to service, it takes time for it to reach full capacity. According to News24, Stage 4 loadshedding needed to be implemented. Mantshantsha added that Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system.

South Africans outraged

Social media users are at their wit’s end with loadshedding and Eskom’s excuses:

@54Battalion said:

“People of South Africa are not angry enough Stage 4 doesn't shake them they need Stage 15 for three months consecutive. They'll rise to the occasion and physically remove Ramaphosa and his gang.”

@_IamHarold wrote:

“Stage 4 yerr. Why should ANC be in power when they can't even keep the power on.”

@Siseko_12 commented:

“Noticed how Eskom is no longer giving weekly schedules but doing LS on a daily basis. We were on Stage 3 for today and all of sudden it’s stage 4. Our country has become a toy for the elite. I'm not convinced anymore we genuinely have an electrical issue.”

@Collen_KM added:

“Stage 4? As a celebrity am starting to think generating electricity is a side hustle for Eskom.”

Energy analyst predicts loadshedding is set to continue for next 48 weeks, calls out utility’s management

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported energy analyst Ted Blom believes that the country can expect more electricity blackouts in the coming months. His comments come after the spokesperson for Eskom, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, announced that bad weather increases the demand for electricity.

The power utility warned that energy supply is expected to be constrained throughout the week, despite earlier suspending loadshedding. Blom said South Africans will have to survive another 60 days of loadshedding.

According to the energy expert, even the new stations are problematic, despite the power utility saying only the old stations are an issue.

