JOHANNESBURG - Former President Thabo Mbeki said the African National Congress’s national executive committee has made a mistake regarding the step-aside rule that needs to be corrected urgently. He said people who have been charged should not be allowed to run for leadership positions.

The former president was addressing members of the ANC Youth League national youth task team political school in Midrand on Sunday 22 May. The theme for the event was “Rebuild, renew, revive, reimagine and reposition the ANCYL towards economic freedom in our lifetime, now or never”.

Former President Thabo Mbeki said the ANC NEC made a mistake with the step-aside rule. Image: Gulshan Khan/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The political party faces criticism after it allowed those facing criminal charges to remain in their positions. Mbeki questioned what allowing criminally charged individuals to remain in their positions does to the image of the ANC, TimesLIVE reported.

He said the mistake the NEC made was not saying that those who have stepped aside should not run for positions while they are in a “step-aside” situation.

Branches of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal have called for their newly elected leaders to review the party’s step-aside rule, according to News24. According to the provincial ANC, the step-aside rule’s implementation had inadequacies.

SA reacts

Social media users say the NEC ruling was not a mistake but rather more acts of corruption from the ruling party:

@newdennis said:

“The NEC no longer serve ANC ideals but themselves.”

@Lebza180 commented:

“Not a mistake at all. No. They don't know what they are doing, as in everything that they have done in this country, anything that is ANC has got no direction. They just don't know what they are doing. Period.”

@lizhammond0158 wrote:

“That was not a mistake, you are not kids. To ignore crimes knowing that they are taking place is to be a party to the crime! DO THE RIGHT THING FOR ALL THE PEOPLE IN THE COUNTRY.”

@CobusCoetzee2 added:

"The NEC made a mistake" NOT TRUE this is not just one mistake, the ANC NEC had made many many mistakes since 2007 allowing criminals to run and break the country.”

@ynotamil posted:

“Don't call stupidity and corruption a mistake. Allowing a convicted criminal to run for a political position is stupidity, not a mistake. It shows that cANCer just doesn't give a s**t about the country. First their friends & family, nothing else. Stuff the country.”

Source: Briefly News