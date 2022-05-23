The Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said he does not understand why Eskom is resorting to loadshedding

The power utility implemented loadshedding on Sunday 22 May due to generator breakdowns and sabotage

The Resources and Energy Minister said Eskom can avoid loadshedding because it has 6 000MW in extra reserves

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe said he does not understand why Eskom is resorting to loadshedding when the power utility allegedly has enough electricity reserves. Stage 2 Loadshedding was implemented on Sunday 22 May and will continue until the end of the week.

In a statement, the power utility said the implementation of loadshedding was due to generator breakdowns and sabotage. Eskom also added that 14,992MW of electricity capacity was not available due to the breakdowns.

Energy minister Gwede Mantashe called out Eskom for the power utility's failures. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg & Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Minister Mantashe said the power utility can avoid loadshedding because it has 6 000MW in extra reserves. During an interview with eNCA, he said the department has a supplementary programme to boost generation and Eskom can also be optimised. Mantashe said 15,000MW from the power utility is idle.

“There is a lot of energy that is not used,” said Mantashe.

Eskom may need to implement Stage 2 loadshedding outside the hours of 5 pm to 10 pm, TimesLIVE reported.

Social media reacts

South Africans are not buying the energy crisis and called out Eskom:

FLOR REAL said:

“Everyone has a different angle on this crisis, but no one's angle helps any.”

John Alberts posted:

“What about blaming incompetence and corruption? We already heard about sabotage as an excuse. That cannot be the only problem.”

Vernon Naicker wrote:

“Gwede is so not qualified or competent enough for this role. Time CR got rid of him and put someone who can actually do the job and not another useless ANC cadre.”

Francois Bezuidenhout commented:

“What reserves Mantashe? Tell the country.”

Zithulele Sidwell Ntshudu added:

“The country needs to revive old power stations to support Eskom generators.”

