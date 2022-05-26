The SA Social Security Agency’s website will be offline for a series of systems and infrastructure maintenance

Recipients of the R350 social relief of distress grant may have difficulty when accessing the website

Beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress grants may be unable to check their grant status or submit applications

PRETORIA - Some services offered on the SA Social Security Agency’s website will be offline for maintenance.

Recipients of the R350 social relief of distress grant may have difficulty accessing the website as well.

Certain services on the Sassa website will be down over four weekends. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images & Stock image

Sassa took to Twitter to announce on Tuesday 24 May that its ICT will be running a series of systems and infrastructure maintenance.

The maintenance will be done over four weekends. Beneficiaries of SRD grants may be unable to check their grant status or submit applications. The application system will have some downtime from Friday 27 May until late June.

System maintenance will take place from 5 pm to 11 pm from 27 May to 29 May, 10 June to 12 June and 24 June to 26 June.

Sassa apologised for the inconvenience and applicants who reapplied using the website srd.sassa.gov.za not to apply again on WhatsApp, TimesLIVE reported.

SA outrage

Social media users are not buying Sassa’s excuses:

@mobhai8 said:

“Sassa is doing everything to slow down the process of SRD grant R350 which ppl are suffering and waiting for because ppl are destitute hungry and vulnerable all thanks to our lovely president he wanted us to listen to him now he is quiet.”

@4daLoveOfSA posted:

“How does this help us? Pay us with interest, Please.”

@Rose46176498 commented:

“Yoo Sassa is playing with people.”

@Lxrdforbidden added:

“Yah neh it’s confirmed they don’t want to pay out any SRD money first they made us reapply then they make us wait jiki jiki they say June then now we learn of maintenance for the whole month of June? Weird coincidence shem just say you don’t want to pay anything shem we understand.”

@SILINDILENDAMA wrote:

“That is Sassa for you, Sassa and the SA system same WhatsApp group. I love the delay tactics bring used by Sassa, everyday "sorry for the inconvenience" once details are verified, you'll get an sms.”

Social grants: Minister Lindiwe Zulu promises recipients will receive their R350 by June

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has said that those people who successfully applied for the R350 social relief grant will be paid their R350 in June. Zulu stated that her department has allocated almost all of its R257 million budget towards the social relief grants, totalling R44 million.

10 Million people qualified for the social relief grant, this is on top of the already 18 million people who currently receive a grant from the government according to SABC News.

