Minister Lindiwe Zulu has announced her budget on Friday and said that the recipients of social relief grants would be paid in June

The Department of Social Development announced earlier that recipients would have to reapply after the requirements for the grant were tightened

Minister Zulu added that 96.6% of her R257 million budget had been allocated to grants, 10 million people will receive the social relief grant in addition to the 18 million who already receive grants

PRETORIA - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has said that those people who successfully applied for the R350 social relief grant will be paid their R350 in June.

Zulu stated that her department has allocated almost all of its R257 million budget towards the social relief grants, totalling R44 million.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has said that social relief grant recipients would be paid in June. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

10 Million people qualified for the social relief grant, this is on top of the already 18 million people who currently receive a grant from the government according to SABC News.

EWN reported that beneficiaries were told to reapply after the requirements for the grant were altered in an attempt to prevent the system from being abused.

Minister Zulu tabled her budget in Parliament on Friday and announced that 99.6% of her department's budget.

Desperate South Africans told to reapply for R350 grant if they need it

Earlier, Briefly News reported that South Africans who are currently receiving the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant have been told that they would have to reapply for it following an announcement made by the department of social development on Friday.

The department said that the extension of the Covid-19 SRD grant from April 2022 until March 2022. However, the state of disaster was lifted in April. The department has said that it would need to create a framework for continued payment of the scheme.

As a result, new qualifying criteria would be added and those who wish to continue receiving the grant will have to reapply for it

SASSA aid increased for KZN victims, social services determines those allegeable

In similar news, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) increased its flood relief grant from R700 to R1 980 for food vouchers that will assist those in KwaZulu-Natal. Through the Social relief of distress (SRD) programme families will receive vouchers valued at R1 200.

In cases where life has been lost, the agency will make two payments of R1,980 coming to one payment of R3 950 either in food vouchers or cash. Sassa will also provide school uniforms to learners who lost their belongings in the floods. Girls will receive R2 700 while boys will receive R2 500.

The agency said that the victims of the floods will receive the vouchers every month and it is expected to help create normality in their lives. Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu, together with Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, conducted visits to families affected by the floods throughout the week, according to TimesLIVE.

