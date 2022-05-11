The eThekwini Municipality says it will make sure that all the relief funds that have been donated will aid flood victims

The municipality has partnered with various NGOs such as Gift of Givers who will help with the distribution of over R3 million

Some South Africans find it sad that the municipality has to announce that flood relief funds will not be looted

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

eTHEKWINI - The municipality of eThekwini says it is doing everything in its power to ensure that all the money given by various countries reaches victims of the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

The city has received donations from Belgium, China, Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Madagascar, Indonesia and Montenegro, according to the municipality's spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

Eight international countries have donated more than R3 million to the eThekwini Municipality to help flood victims. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP

Source: Getty Images

These countries have donated more than R3 million in total, with countries such as the United States of America and China donating R1.5 million and R1.2 million respectively, according to TimesLIVE. Other countries' donations varied from R5 000 to R800 000.

Cyrus, Madagascar, Montenegro and Greece each donated R5 000 to the municipality, while Belgium and Germany donated R200 000 and R800 000 respectively. Indonesia donated a total of R10 000.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mayisela says the municipality has partnered with Non-government organisations such as Gift of Givers, Doctors Without Borders, Meals on Wheels and others, to ensure that the money reaches the flood victims.

“The city is doing everything in its power to ensure all donations go to those in need," said Mayisela.

eThewinki government to donate R15k to flood victims

According to EWN, the eThekwini municipality has pledged to give families that have lost loved ones as a result R15 000 to help them with funeral preparations and other expenses.

Mayisela says the city wants to ensure that everyone is buried with dignity and this act by the municipality shows they care about residents.

“This is a clear demonstration that our city is a caring one. It is in our DNA that each and every resident is buried with dignity irrespective of their economic background," said Mayisela.

South Africans share their thoughts about the eThekwini municipality's promise to residents

@robinsonkjean said:

"That it has to be stated, that everything will be done to ensure the money is used for its intended purpose is deeply concerning. The money was donated for the use in response to the flood damages, it is then to be used for this purpose and this purpose only."

@phistos_seanego said:

"Please. Don't steal it.. Use it 4 its purpose. Help affected people."

@Stepoli4 said:

"Easy. Keep it out of #ANC hands and give it to #GiftoftheGivers."

@Lego_Ingenieur said:

"Imagine having to say that you’re doing everything possible to not steal."

@x_koveni said:

"Greece, Cyprus and Belgium are a joke, even a high school student could donate more than that..."

KZN Floods: Government officials say R184m is needed to repair 84 healthcare facilities across the province

Briefly News previously reported that the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal have caused damage to 84 healthcare facilities, which will cost an estimated R184 million to repair, according to local government.

Minister of Health Joe Phaahla and his deputy, Sibongiseni Dhlomo, visited the affected areas where they accessed the damage caused. Department officials began their examinations at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi, where there is a water shortage.

More than 440 people were pronounced dead in the province and President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster.

Source: Briefly News