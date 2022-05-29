The South African Police Service has arrested three foreign nationals in possession of R500 000 worth of stolen copper

The police believe that the suspects were working with a criminal syndicate which has been involved in large scale copper theft

South Africans took to the comment section in reaction the the arrest and demanded that the police keep the pressure on the criminals

JOHANNESBURG - Organised crime networks are getting involved in copper theft and cases of high volume copper heists are increasing.

Three foreign nationals have been arrested after they were caught with copper cables with an estimated value of R500 000 and aluminium stacks valued at R200 000.

Police arrested three foreign nationals in connection with copper theft. Photo credit: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

The suspects are believed to be part of a syndicate that is involved in copper theft. The syndicate is also believed to allegedly export stolen copper to other countries.

Following their arrest, the three suspects will appear in court and face charges of theft and also possibly attempting to bribe the police according to SABC News.

The South African Police Services posted details of the arrest on their official Facebook page.

Social media users took to the comment section to share their reactions to the arrest

Kudzaishe Machengete:

"Keep the heat on these dealers. 20 years in prison for the buyers. Hefty fine for the scrap dealer found in possession of cables plus jail term. Add tax evasion to the charge."

Malesela Emmanuel Modipane:

"The country is under siege and our "soo called leaders" are just folding their arms it's now up to the communities to take a stand."

Ncube Mehlul D:

"The wrath of the law should be upon them. Why sabotage a country like that. Money which is used to replace that should be going to a hungry child. Greed people who are selfish."

Ruan Brummer:

"Charge them under the terrorism act. Life in prison. If authorities don't get serious about the destruction of infrastructure it will destroy this country!!!"

Cops fired tear gas at pupils who caught copper cable thief, SA unimpressed

Earlier, Briefly News reported that more information into a copper theft incident at Dumsani Makhaye High School in Chatsworth, Durban has revealed that police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at school pupils that apprehended an alleged thief.

At least 27 high school kids had to be taken to the hospital after the altercation with the police, which has left many parents confused.

According to The Witness, an unnamed member of the School Governing Body(SGB) said that pupils informed a teacher about apprehending a man that attempted to steal electric cables from the Durban school and that is when the police were called.

