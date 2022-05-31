A fire at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital is being investigated by Gauteng Department of Health

The blaze started at a wendy house and spread to a special temporary isolation unit and a tent used to examine patients

The hospital team managed to extinguish the blaze with fire extinguishers, and the cause of it is unclear

PRETORIA - A fire that broke out at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital on Monday, 30 May, is being investigated by the Gauteng Department of Health.

The Spokesperson for the department, Kwara Kekana, said that the fire started in a wendy house and spread to a special temporary isolation unit and a tent used to examine patients.

A fire broke out at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital on Monday 30 June. Image: Stock image & Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

A temporary storage unit for Covid-19 medical waste was damaged during the blaze, but no injuries were reported. Eyewitness News reported the hospital team managed to extinguish the blaze with fire extinguishers.

About 18 patients and a corpse in separate temporary structures were close to the area where the fire broke out. Kekana said that it had to be moved to other areas of the hospital as a safety precaution.

The cause of the fire is unclear. According to News24, this is the third fire in a public health facility in just over a year.

Social media users believe that the randomised fires are part of planned attacks throughout the country:

Moruti Masola Masola said:

“This country is under attack and people seem to be relaxed and taking this lightly. Remember last after that unrest in July, people were boosting they must start attacking the national key points, what happened after that?”

Alan Bryan Larson posted:

“What a country to live in. Everything is just falling apart.”

Edith Sizzling Moila commented:

“The very same people who were the masterminds behind last year's unrest are the same ones sabotaging Eskom and burning important buildings, houses and causing wildfires They are just using new tactics cos they failed to mobilise the whole country to do rubbish. They are anti-Ramaphosa group.”

Igwe Masabs Sp added:

“Everything is burning in our country.”

