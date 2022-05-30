Residents began protesting on the N3 near Mooi River and brought traffic to a stand still on Monday 30 May

Law enforcement officials were deployed to the area to monitor the situation in Bruntville, KwaZulu-Natal

The N3 Toll Route was not impacted by the community protest but Motorists were advised to be cautious

KWAZULU-NATAL - Trucks and cars on the N3 near Mooi River were stoned following violent protests on Monday 30 May.

Law enforcement officials were deployed to the area to monitor the situation in Bruntville, according to the N3 Toll Concession.

A violent protest erupted on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. Image: Stock image & Guillem Sartorio/AFP

In a statement issued by the concession, road users were alerted that traffic on the N3 Toll Route was not impacted by the community protest, TimesLIVE reported. Motorists were advised to approach the area with caution.

Traffic on the southbound was brought to a standstill according to a Twitter post from @rsa_trucker. The N3 has since been opened in both directions.

SA reacts

Social media users were outraged over the protest:

Edward Oates said:

“Face it... Thousands live there... And no jobs, how can you get service delivery without a job, you can't pay for it. Sad situation without a solution.”

Andile Barsh Mlambo commented:

“Those protesters must leave the people who use the N3 alone they must take their frustration to the Municipality offices.”

Thandi Msimang posted:

“That Mooi River is becoming a pain. They must relocate that residential area to some 20kms from the freeway.”

Francoise Hannah Phillips added:

“The ANC protesting against the ANC while destroying the country and economy.”

