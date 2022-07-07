A Pretoria man died after falling from several storeys of a popular shopping mall in Menlyn Park on Thursday

Police in Brooklyn are investigating an inquest docket and said the man was declared dead at the hospital

Emer-G-Med paramedics said the victim was found in critical condition, and Advanced Life Support tried to stabilise him

PRETORIA - A 31-year-old who was airlifted to a specialist facility succumbed to his injuries after falling from several storeys at a Pretoria shopping mall on Thursday, 7 July. Police in Brooklyn are investigating an inquest docket.

A Pretoria man fell from the third floor of a popular mall and died. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Police Spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the victim allegedly fell from level six at Menlyn Park shopping centre. He was declared dead at the hospital. According to TimesLIVE, the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

Emer-G-Med paramedics’ Kyle van Reenan said the victim was found in critical condition, and Advanced Life Support intervention was needed to stabilise him. The victim was placed on a mechanical ventilator to assist him in breathing. IOL reported that the reason for the fall was unknown.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

