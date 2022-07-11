The State of Qatar condemned the mass murder that left at least 19 people dead in a Soweto tavern on Sunday, 10 July

The statement has since been deleted, however, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the incident

The statement garnered mixed reactions from South Africans who pointed out some discrepancies in the post

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

SOWETO - In a since-deleted statement, the State of Qatar condemned the mass murder that gripped the country and parts of the world that occurred in a Soweto tavern on Sunday, 10 July. At least 19 people were shot dead, and numerous others are in critical condition in hospital.

The State of Qatar condemned the shooting incident that occured in Soweto on Sunday, 10 July. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The statement was shared on Twitter, and Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the incident. According to the statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected the "violence and terrorism" that occurred in the "suburb of Soweto" regardless of the motives and reasons.

It added that the ministry expresses the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims and the government and people of South Africa. IOL reported that the shooters were masked and fired bullets at random into the tavern crowd.

The statement garnered mixed reactions from South Africans who pointed out that Soweto is not a suburb as the State of Qatar declared. The South African reported that the statement raised eyebrows since the Qatari government acted quicker than the South African leaders to condemn the shootings as an act of terror.

South Africans weigh in on the State of Qatar condemning the mass murder:

Lebea Kabelo said:

"There's no need to debate or to decorate it, what happened in Soweto it's a terrorist act."

Sibongile Zonela wrote:

"There is a degree where these violent crimes would be classified as terrorist act. We are so used to and comfortable with violent crimes in such a way that we normalise them as just ordinary crime."

Brad Steyn posted:

"It's domestic terrorism when a community is terrorised! Crime is crippling our country."

Matsoso Moloi added:

"Qatar is spot on."

Police launch manhunt following tavern shootings in Soweto & Pietermaritzburg, at least 23 killed in total

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported police are searching for the gunmen who opened fire on patrons at a tavern in the Nomzamo Informal Settlement, Soweto, on Sunday, 10 July. At least 19 people were left dead in the incident when men armed with rifles and 9mm pistols stormed the tavern.

According to News24, Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola will visit the crime scene. In addition, they will host a meeting regarding the mass murder at the Orlando police station.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News