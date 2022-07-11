Eskom’s chief nuclear officer is leaving the power utility after working there for the past 27 years

Riedewaan Barkadien's last day at Eskom will be on Sunday, 31 July, when he will take on an executive position at a Canadian nuclear utility

Eskom’s Chief Operating Officer said that the utility will continue ensuring a safe and smooth operation

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom’s chief nuclear officer is leaving the power utility for greener pastures. After 27 years at the state-owned entity, Riedewaan Barkadien handed in his resignation.

Eskom's top executives will leave the power utility. Image: Dean Hutton/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Barkadien’s last day at Eskom will be on Sunday, 31 July, when he will take on an executive position at a Canadian nuclear utility. According to a statement released by Eskom, he said as the only nuclear power station in Africa, he has played a role in keeping the plant safe.

However, he believes that the decision to resign was correct. Keith Featherstone, who is a long-standing nuclear executive with over 30 years of nuclear experience, will take on the position of acting chief nuclear officer role while the recruitment process is underway.

In addition, the Current Acting Koeberg Power Station General Manager Nomawethu Mtwebana will soon exit the utility to join the World Association of Nuclear Operators in Atlanta in the United States of America.

Eskom’s Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer said that Eskom has access to a sufficiently experienced and competent executive team to continue ensuring a safe and smooth operation at Africa’s only nuclear power station, BusinessTech reported.

South Africans weigh in on the Eskom’s top officials leaving:

@RedRockSA said:

“Goodbye to more experience leaving the country.”

@SeanJeff1973 wrote:

“I would run away from Eskom too, as fast as my legs could carry me. Do you think, fellas, for just a few days we could pretend like we aren’t some 3rd world backwater and keep the lights on?”

@Nomkhosazana_ commented:

“And I hope this doesn’t mean you planning to increase loadshedding to stage 8 just because somebody resigned.”

@john_sukazi posted:

“This is a loss of extensive experience in a highly specialised field of nuclear at a critical time for this country. Hopefully these positions will be filled with highly skilled and experienced individuals soon.”

