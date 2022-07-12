A 35-year-old mother was shot dead while on her way to work in Hermanus on Monday, 11 July

Her husband and 10-year-old daughter were also shot and police are investigating a case of murder and two cases of attempted murder

Authorities believe there is a possibility that the shooting was ordered from within a prison in Caledon

HERMANUS - Police are investigating a case of murder and two cases of attempted murder after a 35-year-old woman was shot and killed while on her way to work in Hermanus on Monday, 11 July.

A mother was shot dead while on her way to work in Hermanus. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The victim, who was identified as Dorianne Lock, died on the scene. Her husband and 10-year-old daughter were also shot.

South African Police Service spokesperson Frederick van Wyk told News24 that an unknown gunman fired shots at the family in their vehicle.

The shooting occurred in Marigold Street, Mount Pleasant, Hermanus. Van Wyk said that no arrests had yet been made. According to Cape{town}etc, authorities believe there is a possibility that the shooting was ordered from within a prison in Caledon.

South Africans are angered over the brutal killing:

@AkinaSwanepoel said:

“Gun violence is a serious issue in South Africa smh.”

@lumanze wrote:

“SA is becoming like the USA in the gun violence trend.”

@Zoomer62503227 commented:

“And yet another one!! The "new South Africa". What a rotten country it has become!”

@AwehOrg posted:

“When will the innocent stop paying with their lives?”

