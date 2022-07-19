A witness told the Gauteng High Court that Bishop Stephen Zondo raped her and then threatened that she would die if anyone found out

The alleged victim was not a member of the bishop’s church; however, she had known him for many years

The woman is witness number 23 to be called to testify in the rape case against the founder of the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries

PRETORIA – The Gauteng High Court has heard more damning allegations against Bishop Stephen Zondo, who is accused of raping a woman on Monday, 18 July. He allegedly told the woman that if she told anyone about the rape, she would die. He then promised her R75 000 for her silence.

Bishop Stephen Zondo is facing numerous charges of rape as witnesses give testimony in the High Court. Image: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The witness was allowed to testify "in camera", meaning that she was allowed to speak only in the presence of the judge, defence team, prosecution, the accused and court officials in attendance. According to News24, the alleged victim was not a member of the bishop’s church. However, she had known him for many years.

NPA Spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the victim was allegedly invited to a meeting and was transported by Zondo. The woman allegedly asked where they were going but was not informed. Zondo allegedly took her to a hotel, where he raped her.

The woman is witness number 23 to be called to testify in the rape case against Zondo. SowetanLIVE reported that the court heard evidence last November from Zondo’s cousin, who testified about rapes that occurred when she was eight.

The founder of the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries faces nine counts of rape and defeating the ends of justice. Zondo has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

South Africans are reacting to the rape allegations levelled against Bishop Stephen Zondo:

@sir_mapeka said:

“Awkward... previous years the victims were all over the media. Moja Love, CRL Commission. During the trial they want to hide their identities. Something is dodgy.”

@VermaakDesiree commented:

“All these bogus pastors who give themselves big titles of Bishop when they are just after money should be shunned.”

@Wiseman_Sibande wrote:

“This guy is a disgrace to the gospel.”

@MarumoMashigo added:

“It’s time to get rid of this charismatic rapist sex lust pastors [sic] not good for our community, no longer spiritual upliftment.”

