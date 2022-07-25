The National Prosecuting Authority’s Head Shamila Batohi said that a formal extradition request for the Gupta brothers has been submitted

Atul and Rajesh Gupta were arrested in Dubai last month after Interpol issued a red notice and they are wanted for corruption, fraud, and money laundering

The United Arab Emirates Appeal Court will deal with the Gupta extradition matter and the pair applied for bail but were denied

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority’s Head Shamila Batohi believes that the request for the extradition of the Gupta brothers is an important milestone in the country. The NPA along with Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, addressed the media on Monday, 25 July.

Fugitive brothers Atul and Rajesh Gupta have been denied bail. Image: Kevin Sutherland/ Sunday Times

Source: Getty Images

Atul and Rajesh Gupta were arrested in Dubai last month after Interpol issued a red notice for them. They are wanted for corruption, fraud, and money laundering, EWN reported.

Addressing the media in Johannesburg, Batohi said a formal extradition request for the brothers was submitted in English and Arabic. The NPA head said the extradition process could, however, take several months.

Batohi said the United Arab Emirates Appeal Court will deal with the Gupta extradition matter. She also said that the pair applied for bail and were denied.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Batohi added there is evidence that would justify the prosecution of the Guptas, according to News24. Charges against the Gupta brothers correlate to a R24.9 million tender.

South Africans react to the Gupta brothers' arrest:

@panaz13 said:

“The KZN crew will soon be singing wenzeni uGupta.”

@ResistRSA commented:

“Things are about to get interesting... I wonder what RETs will be saying when the Guptas get here eventually coz the “fake arrest” narrative will be out the window.”

@UniqueSAProblem posted:

“Gupta brothers will be kept away from SA by the same people who made millions from them. They won’t want to be exposed.”

State capture accused Gupta brothers, Atul and Rajesh nabbed in Dubai following Interpol’s red notice

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported fugitive brothers Atul and Rajesh Gupta have been reportedly apprehended in Dubai, United State of Emirates. According to reports, the brothers were arrested over the weekend on 4 June.

The brothers have been implicated in the State Capture Commission of Inquiry and fled South Africa after their illegal dealings with the government were revealed.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News