The arrest of two Gupta brothers who were allegedly involved in state capture has been welcomed by the DA and Outa

The political party and the organisation hope for more arrests and the successful prosecution of the Guptas

The Department of Justice and Correctional Services received information from UAE authorities confirming the arrests

DUBAI - The arrests of two Gupta brothers have been welcomed by the Democratic Alliance and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). Atul and Rajesh Gupta were arrested in Dubai for charges relating to fraud, corruption and money laundering linked to South African state capture.

National spokesperson for the DA, Siviwe Gwarube, said the pair are responsible for the looting of the country and the hardships that citizens face. Gwarube said the DA hopes there are more arrests and that the matter is handled with transparency.

The arrests of two Gupta brothers have been welcomed by the DA and Outa.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Outa's lead investigator, Rudie Heyneke, told TimesLIVE that the arrests signal a major step towards the prosecution of the state capture culprits. He added that the organisation hopes for more arrests and the successful prosecution of the Guptas. The organisation’s head of accountability said that the Gupta kingpins' day in court seems to be around the corner.

The Department of Justice and Correctional Services confirmed the arrests of the pair months after Interpol issued a red notice for their capture.

The spokesperson of the Justice and Correctional Services Department Chrispin Phiri said they received information from the authorities in the United Arab Emirates confirming the arrests, according to SABC News. Outa hopes there is co-operation between South Africa and UAE to facilitate the Gupta’s extradition.

SA unimpressed with arrests

While the arrests of the Gupta brothers are welcomed by political parties and organisations, many South Africans believe that the pair will not be convicted:

Kaizer Matanzima posted:

"Our people are still suffering from what the Zuptas did to the country. And all they now care about is Ramaphosa. Estina, Glencore, Escom, etc, and we all suffer because they stole billions and Ubaba en Duduzane bought flats in Dubai with our money, we sit with loadshedding. And you only care about a corrupt former spy, why was part of state capture's allegations JUST PRIOR to the Guptas being arrested. Deflection of the Guptas."

Mj Mandice Maanda said:

“These people left the country, now they are arrested abroad, will they come back? Will they be given bail? Will they skip the country again? Anyway we shall see.”

Sanjay Maharaj commented:

“They were the corruptees and now they need to give up the names of their corrupters.”

Mark Wren wrote:

“Extradition can take years to complete and I'm sure they will fight this tooth and nail. They have the means to hire top-notch legal representatives.”

Brian Ferreira posted:

“Our glorious leaders might not sleep too well tonight. Will the NPA be able to keep the smart international investigators away?”

Drew Wicher added:

“And the South African Government has already offered to pay for their extradition and fly them into Waterkloof Airforce Base.”

