CAPE TOWN - Copper cables worth at least R300 000 were recovered from a former Eskom employee, former police officer and two other officials in Bredasdorp, Western Cape. The suspects face charges of fraud and theft.

Four people were arrested with stolen copper cables worth more than R300k. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP & Denis Charlet/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Investigations revealed the cables were stolen from the Eskom Customer Network Centre in Bredasdorp and the suspects started selling them to a local scrap yard last April, EWN reported.

The two rolls of copper cables weighed 840kg and 624kg. Police received information about the copper cable theft, and upon investigating the matter, the suspects were bust.

Hawks Spokesperson Zinzi Hani told IOL the Eskom worker that was in possession of the stolen copper was a senior supervisor in charge of the Bredasdorp Customer Network Centre. Her husband, who is an ex-police officer, is an accomplice in the matter.

South Africans angered by the copper cable theft:

Joan E Haggart-Bezencon said:

“Surprise surprise, an Eskom employee.”

Denise Veller commented:

“Very harsh sentences need to be given. Make an example of these corrupt fools.”

Rita Mulder Boshoff wrote:

“And now we wonder why Eskom is in a disastrous mess!”

Sandra Lee added:

“Well done Hawks.”

7 men arrested for possessing stolen copper cables worth r1.5m and turning them into pots in KZN

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported police have busted seven men who were using stolen copper and cables to make three-legged pots. They were arrested for possessing items that are believed to have belonged to eThekwini Municipality and Transnet.

The copper and cables are worth at least R1.5 million. According to The Witness, officers from SAPS, eThekwini Metro Police, Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, Transnet, Telkom, and Eskom cracked down on the suspects.

Source: Briefly News