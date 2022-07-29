Police are investigating a presumed murder after a human skull was discovered near in a farm in Delmas, Mpumalanga

The skull had two small holes and police believe that the person was shot in their head and tied up with cable ties that were found near the remains

A torn black jacket, and black pants were also found next to the remains and the gender has not yet been determined by police

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

MPUMALANGA - A human skull with two small holes was discovered near a farm in Delmas, Mpumalanga. The person who made the horrific finding was collecting wood in the area.

Police have launched an investigation upon discovering a human skull. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Police believe that the holes suggest that the person had been shot in the head. According to TimesLIVE, cable ties were also attached to the remains. Police believe that the person could have been tied up, and the possibility of murder is being investigated.

Near the skeletal remains, a torn black jacket, and black pants were found. Police call on people who know of anyone who was wearing similar clothes when they went missing to come forward.

The gender of the person has not yet been determined, SowetanLIVE reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Protea Glen: Woman’s head found in shallow grave, potential link to body parts in fridge

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported a woman's remains were discovered in a fridge in Soweto and now police have confirmed that a human head has been found too. The police have reason to believe that the head that was found belongs to the woman whose body was discovered on the weekend. Flavio Hlabangwane, a 26-year-old man, has been arrested in connection with the case.

His girlfriend was the person who alerted the police to the human remains in his fridge, which she had opened while he wasn't home. Protea Glen residents have suffered trauma as a result of learning that their neighbour had human body parts in his fridge.

Source: Briefly News