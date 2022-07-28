Timbavati Game Private Nature Reserve management are sad to report that game ranger Anton Mzimba was shot dead

Anton was a poaching activist, soldier and wildlife conservationist who dedicated his life to protecting animals

There is an ongoing investigation into Anton’s death, but many believe it had something to do with poachers

The Timbavati Game Private Nature Reserve is in mourning after the horrific death of game ranger Anton Mzimba. The man was shot on Tuesday, 26 July 2022.

Anton has been a field ranger in South Africa for over 25 years, and his dedication to wildlife will never be forgotten. Image: Twitter / Timbavati

Anton dedicated his life to wildlife conservation and protecting animals from poachers, an honourable man whose efforts will never be forgotten.

News24 reported that Anton was shot in his home and police are currently investigating the situation. The reserve has given no comment yet as the matter is confidential.

With Anton having fought against poachers, it is believed that his dedication to stopping these inhuman and despicable humans is what got him killed.

Mzimba was the head of ranger services at Timbavati, where he had worked for 25 years. The reserve feels extremely sad to have lost a soldier so dear to them and is set on getting justice for Anton.

"The impact that this one man has had, not only within the wildlife space, but also touching the lives of and inspiring young children has been simply enormous.

"Anton's enduring belief, something he shared with everyone he met, was that a field ranger should be seen as a hero, someone to aspire to become.

"Anton lived his beliefs, never wavered from his convictions, and, above all, remained a brave and honest man.”

Rhinos killed, poachers arrested in South Africa's Kruger Park

In related news, Briefly News reported that three poachers suspected of killing several rhinos in South Africa's Kruger National Park were arrested after they were tracked down by sniffer dogs, park officials said on Wednesday.

Rangers flying over the park grounds spotted a carcass and an injured rhino on Friday morning after being alerted by a tourist who reported hearing gunshots, South African National Parks said in a statement.

Two more dead rhinos were soon found in area, triggering the deployment of another helicopter, more rangers and dogs.

