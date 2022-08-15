A 65-year-old man was arrested for the possession of stolen copper cables in Wynberg, Alexandra

The arrest happened when the SAPS Essential Infrastructure Task Team raided a scrap metal yard after a tip-off

City Power has praised the arrest, saying that scrapyard dealers are key enablers of cable theft and therefore should be dealt with harshly

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A man was arrested for the possession of suspected stolen copper cables on Friday. Image: Caspar Benson & Miroslaw Nozka / EyeEm

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - A tip-off resulted in the arrest of a 65-year-old scrap metal manager on Friday, 12 August. Joburg City Power has applauded the arrest, stating that the man was found with suspected stolen copper cables after City Power's security positively identified the stolen property in Wynberg, Alexandra.

The power utility released a statement indicating that the scrapyard manager was one of eight suspects who were arrested for separate incidents of cable theft that happened over the weekend.

The arrested came after SAPS Essential Infrastructure Task Team raided Vortex Recycling and the 65-year-old man was found with cables estimated to be worth R245 000.

EWN reported that at least 17 different cable thefts were reported on Friday and Saturday night.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena:

“We have said it in the past that scrapyard dealers seem to be the key enablers of the cable theft problem because they allow stolen material into their space, rewarding the very same criminality we are grappling with.”

The suspect is expected in court on Monday, 15 August.

Eskom and City Power head down to Kliptown to remove illegal electricity connections after 1 person died

Briefly News previously reported that Eskom and City Power embarked on a mission to remove illegal electricity connections deemed dangerous in Kliptown in Soweto on Wednesday, 20 April.

The power utilities headed to the illegal informal settlement called Chicken Farm, which was not far away from where Operation Dudula members held a march against regular power cuts caused by illegal connections in the area on Monday, 18 April.

@TebogoIII said:

"But this is NOT a permanent solution CITY POWER! How many times have you been playing this hide & seek game of cutting these wires? Tonight they will be re-connecting themselves again."

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News