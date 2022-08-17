Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, EFF MP has called out former Jacob Zuma supporters who constantly chant Wenzeni uZuma (What did Zuma do)

Ndlozi posted on social media that South Africans should not forget that Zuma was the president when the Marikana massacre happened

Zuma supporters did not take kindly to Ndlozi's attacks on their favourite leader and attacked him and his role in the EFF

MARIKANA - The Economic Freedom Fighters Member of Parliament, Mbuyiseno Ndlozi, took a swipe at former President Jacob Zuma's loyal supporters.

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says that former President Jacob Zuma's role in the Marikana massacre should not be forgotten. Images: Wikus De Wet & Simon Mania

Source: Getty Images

Ndlozi specifically targeted the group that normally chants Wenzani uZuma (What did Zuma do) and stated that they should remember the former president's role in the Marikana massacre.

The 10 anniversary of the tragic day was marked with a commemoration event at the Koppie in Marikana, where 34 mineworkers were shot dead by the police while protesting for better wages.

Ndlozi weighed in on the anniversary and stated that South Africans should never forget what happened on that fateful day and, more importantly, should not forget that Zuma was running the country during that period, reports TimesLIVE.

Ndlozi accompanied his message to Zuma's supporters with an old video of EFF leader Julius Malema in Parliament in 2014. In the video, Malema blamed the ANC government for the slaughter of the mineworkers in Marikana.

South Africans weigh in

Some Zuma supporters headed to Ndlozi's comment section and launched scathing attacks to defend Zuma. Other commentators tried to highlight that Zuma supporters will never find fault in the former president.

Here are some comments:

@Umkomanisi said:

"Zumanites are what the White Media is to Ramaphosa. They like crediting him with anything and everything they perceive as 'good'. While also absolving him anything bad he may or may not have done. It's a sort of "Schrödinger's presidency". In this case Zuma isn't to blame."

@thokozanima2 said:

"You even forgot that your party opened a case against Ramaphosa, so Wenzen' uZuma?"

@DreschnnyMall said:

"So tell us, what was Zuma's role in the massacre? What did Zuma do that led to striking miners being killed? I doubt you went to school. Your hatred for Zuma won't change the fact that you were relegated from the occupation of the EFF highest office to a shoe-shine boy! Annoying dirty boy!"

