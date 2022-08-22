Community members of Mpumalanga are left unsettled following the discovery of a fourth murdered woman in the area

The woman was found in a field between Tweefontein and Buhlebesizwe villages, where three other women were found last year

In another part of Mpumalanga, two teenagers were rescued by community members after they were allegedly kidnapped

TWEEFONTEIN - Residents of Tweefontein, a village in Mpumalanga province, are living in fear following the discovery of a fourth murdered woman.

The police say they cannot confirm if the four murdered women in Tweefontein were killed by the same person. Image: Darren Stewart

The woman's body was found in a field between Tweefontein and Buhlebesizwe villages on Tuesday, 15 August, close to the three bodies discovered last year.

Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, SAPS spokesperson in Mpumalanga, stated that the fourth woman's stomach was cut open by her attacker, reports News24. Mohlala added that there was no blood where she was found, which indicates she was murdered somewhere else and later dumped in the field.

Mohlala added that the bodies of three other women of the same age group were discovered in different locations in the same field last year, in different months.

While the DNA of an unidentified man was found on all three bodies, Mohala stated that the police cannot definitively say whether they were killed by the same person or the same gang.

"We are still searching for more information to see if other bodies were found in that area in the past," said Mohlala.

2 Mpumalanga teen boys rescued after kidnapping

The SAPS Provincial Commissioner in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has condemned the kidnapping of two young boys aged 15.

The teenage boys were found inside a house in Graskop and the police have now arrested three men in connection with their abduction, according to the SAPS newsroom.

Community members converged at the house where the kids were being kept and asked a woman where the teenage boys were. The woman denied that the boys were in the house and stated that they were in Bushbuckridge.

Frustrated by the woman's response, community members broke into the home and found the teenagers, who appeared to be in an unstable condition mentally. The boys had sustained some physical injuries.

A 49-year-old was attacked by community members and had to be taken to hospital for treatment while under police guard. The other suspects, a 17-year-old and 24-year-old, are being kept in police custody.

