The South African Democratic Teachers' Union has slammed the Department of Education in KZN for asking learners to wear traditional attire

The trade union says it is not against celebrating King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini but feels the rights of teachers and pupils are being infringed upon

Some South Africans feel that Sadtu is overreaching and no one is being forced to wear their traditional clothes

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education Mbali Frazer has been called out by the South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) for calling on school pupils to don their traditional attire on Tuesday, 30 August.

SADTU, rejects traditional attire at school to celebrate King Misuzulu

The KZN department called on teachers and students to wear their traditional clothing in honour of King Misuzulu Ka Zwelinthini, and the trade union argues that it is a form of indoctrination.

The union is not against the coronation of Misuzulu and stated that the new King should be celebrated, however, asking pupils and teachers to wear traditional clothes infringes on their freedom of conscience right, according to a report by TimesLIVE.

Nomarashiya Caluza, Sadtu's KZN provincial chairperson, stated that teachers and employees should not feel obliged to participate and come to work dressed in traditional garments.

The KZN Department of Education went ahead with the celebration of King Misuzulu despite the backlash from Sadtu and the Democratic Alliance and held an event at Nqabakazulu High School in KwaMashu.

MEC and other delegates were dressed in their traditional attire and celebrated in song and dance, and the keynote address was given by Frazer.

South Africans weigh in

@umtapi said:

"You just have to understand and appreciate that you are in KZN of which the cultural/traditional head is King Misuzulu."

@GeneralNdlela said:

"@SADTUKZN is being nonsensical. No one is forced to celebrate this occasion, no one is forced to learn about another culture. @SADTUKZN must focus on making sure the current EA's are employed permanently and are paid what they deserve. @ANCKZN @DBE_KZN lead us!"

@rinmor said:

"For once, I agree with SADTU..."

DA Stands firm against “forcing” KZN pupils to wear traditional clothes in honour of King Misuzulu

Briefly News previously reported that the Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal has ruffled feathers after saying that schools should not “force” learners to wear traditional attire on Tuesday, 30 August.

The provincial Department of Education released a circular asking learners and school staff to don their traditional clothes to celebrate the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu.

The KZN education department said that schools should encourage learners, teachers, and other employees to dress up for the occasion.

