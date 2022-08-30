The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal believes that learners should not be forced to wear traditional attire to school

The Department of Education in the province decided to mark King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu's coronation with learners dressing up

Despite the political party saying it supports the king's coronation, it said no one should be forced to observe the day

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal has ruffled feathers after saying that schools should not “force” learners to wear traditional attire on Tuesday, 30 August. The provincial Department of Education released a circular asking learners and school staff to don their traditional clothes to celebrate the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu.

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal believes that learners should not be forced to wear traditional attire. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The KZN education department said that schools should encourage learners, teachers, and other employees to dress up for the occasion. According to TimesLIVE, MEC of education in the province Mbali Frazer is committed to working with the king to ensure there is quality public education offered.

The circular said the celebration forms part of the department’s commitment to honour the late King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu who was a patron of education. According to the department of education, the late king dedicated his time and resources to the transformation of education in the province.

However, the DA in the province says while it supports the marking of the historic occasion, no one should be forced into observing the day. The political party released a statement saying the cultural diversity of the country should be respected.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The DA noted that principals, school governing bodies, the department – and least of all the MEC – cannot force schools to do anything, not within their explicit area of management.

The party added that it respects the king. The statement added that the DA is hopeful that the king’s influence of good will be passed on to learners.

South Africans react to the DA’s remarks:

@ThivhileliMudau said:

“Traditional attire is not only Zulu attire relax DA.”

@CelaNgubane commented:

“Firstly, nobody is forced, secondly, the circular didn't specify which traditional attire/outfit, so DA must chill and let DoE enjoy the day.”

@NNtsuba wrote:

“DA has gone as far as Zulu culture now? I'm defeated.”

@Tickle_Me_Joey added:

“Where are pupils being forced?”

KZN School Kids Celebrate King Misuzulu’s crowning, encouraged to wear traditional clothes

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported in honour of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s coronation, schools in KwaZulu-Natal have asked learners to don their traditional attire on Tuesday, 30 August. The department of education in the province released a statement asking learners to celebrate the new king.

The Member of the Executive Council for Education in KwaZulu-Natal Mbali Frazer dedicated the day to celebrate the historic event.

According to TimesLIVE, the department has also encouraged teachers and school staff to wear traditional attire. The department shared that it plans to work with the king to ensure quality education in the province.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News