Russian Tycoon Bemoans How Cheap Cape Town Is, Says It’s Impossible to Spend R500k a Month
- A Russian billionaire has a problem most South Africans wish they had the luxury to complain about
- Iman Gadzhi has claimed to earn around R360M and has to spend 20% of his earning
- The baby-faced billionaire grumbled about how impossible it is for him to spend over R500k a month in Cape Town because the City is too cheap
CAPE TOWN - A Russian-born entrepreneur has complained that he struggles to spend over R500K a month in Cape Town because the city is so cheap.
Iman Gadzhi is a 22-year-old high dropout who started a digital marketing agency. Gadzhi made the comments in a 30-second reel that he posted on Instagram.
The self-made billionaire claimed in the video that he was fortunate to make around R360 million a year and has given himself the goal to spend 20% of his earnings. But, according to Gadzhi, achieving that goal in Cape Town is impossible because the city is too cheap. The Russian tycoon insists that he has tried his absolute hardest to spend over R500k, but it's impossible.
According to EWN, Gadzhi owns a mansion in Cape Town, where he spends four months of the year. The young billionaire brags about his lavish home in another video.
Gadzhi describes his 3000 square meter home as having a steam room, a sauna, a fully decked out gym, two security guards and a full-time chef.
South Africans react to the self-made billionaire's struggles
Social media was abuzz with various suggestions from South Africans who believe they know how to help the tycoon reach his monthly expenditure goal.
Here are some comments:
@MatthewsJohann said:
"Obviously, he is not the #Anc"
@maabane2020 suggested:
"He must go to KONKA Soweto "
@maggzbae added:
"Get a slay queen lol"
@Ur_Promoter asked:
"Can I get this tycoon's number? I want to show them an expensive place."
@naicker_pat proposed:
"This tycoon should be confined to certain services only and made to pay premium European prices to prevent the country from becoming affordable only for Russian tycoons."
@ThianaJay10 commented:
"What a nice 'struggle' to have."
@somisigenu recommended:
"Send him our finest member from the Baddie Lifestyle Audit Division"
@MegStaDeane offered:
"Let me help you lol "
Earlier, Briefly News reported that One single mom residing in a small town called Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape washes laundry to create a good life for herself and her little boy.
Nikita Mentjies has two businesses, one called Nikie’s Laundry, with the other named Mentjies Corporate Services Pty (Ltd).
Now, chatting to Briefly News, Nikita explains that she started her business in August 2022 and received warm support from her community:
“I go around town collecting clothes from people that have laundry. After I’ve washed them, I take them back to their homes.”
