The Hawks arrested six people recently and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the bust

The six were arrested for their alleged involved in a Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) scandal

Three of those arrested were government workers in Mpumalanga, and the others were service providers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

MPUMALANGA - The arrest of six people allegedly involved in a Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) scandal. Three of those arrested were government workers in Mpumalanga, and the others were service providers.

Members of the Hawks arrested six people for the alleged involvement in a PPE scandal. Image: Wikus De Wet & Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the arrest by the Hawks. SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the employees from the Mpumalanga department of public works, roads and transport were arrested for fraud, corruption and money laundering related to PPEs amounting to R1.3 million.

The employees implicated are Bandile Jacob Ngcobo, Sipho Ronny Monareng, and Macdonald Buko Sigudla. The service providers arrested are Tshidi Susan Sedibe of Superia Services Trading (Pty) Ltd, Anthony Mashego of Maganeleni Trading and Projects (Pty) Ltd, and Whisky Khumalo of Makhula Span Trading (Pty) Ltd.

According to SowetanLIVE, Superia was contracted to render fumigation-related services at the department, Maganeleni to render PPE and fumigation-related services, and Makhula Span was contracted to provide PPE-related services.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kganyago said in line with the SIU and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, the unit referred evidence pointing to criminal conduct to the National Prosecuting Authority. In addition, the six were charged with giving a benefit or accepting a benefit.

The Citizen reported that the accused are expected to return to court on Wednesday, 2 November.

Hamilton Ndlovu ordered to repay R158 million over PPE tenders scandal, loses bid to appeal Special Tribunal

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Businessman Hamilton Ndlovu has been ordered to cough up more than R158 million after he lost his bid to appeal the Special Tribunal’s earlier decision.

The tribunal ruled that the personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders awarded to him were unlawful. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Ndlovu received contracts worth at least R172 million to supply PPE to the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS).

Earlier this year, the tribunal found that Ndlovu and his businesses, Feliham Pty (Ltd), Hamilton Protects CC, and Hamilton Holdings Pty (Ltd), repay R158 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News