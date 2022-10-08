Siphosethu Mqokozo's family pleaded with the Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane to help repatriate her body

The premier's office said it's working with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) to help how they can

The family has to raise R300 000 that will cover the process of having their deceased child brought home

Siphosethu Mqokozo died in China on her way to the hospital. Image: @nandira_zuri

EASTERN CAPE - The family of Siphosethu Mqokozo has asked the Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane to speak to Naledi Pandor, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, to ask China to preserve her body while they raise funds to repatriate her.

One of the relatives Vuyiswa Mkhabela, composed a touching email saying that they are aware that Dirco doesn't cover expenses for repatriating the remains of deceased citizens in a foreign country, and it's the responsibility of the families, reported City Press.

But she warmly asked the Premier on Friday to discuss with South Africa's ambassador to China, Siyabonga Cwele and Pando, to have her remains returned.

According to IOL, her family, with the help of social media, has been trying to raise R300 000 to return her remains to South Africa

The spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Premier, Khuselwa Rantjie, said:

"The premier is saddened that the deceased died while working abroad and supporting her family. The office of the premier is working closely with Dirco to facilitate consular assistance, however, this excludes financial support. The premier reiterates the call made by Dirco that South Africans travelling or staying abroad must take travel insurance to be fully covered against any eventuality."

Siphosethu has been working in China as an English teacher since 2019. The 30-year-old died last Thurday on the way to the hospital after she suffered a panic attack.

