Pharmaceutical retailer Dis-Chem has been the talk of social media following a leaked memorandum about the company's hiring trend

Dis-Chem decided to slow down on hiring white people and focus on hiring more black people as per the Employment Equity Act

South Africans seem to have opposing views on Dis-Chem's hiring policy, with some people saying that there's nothing wrong with it

JOHANNESBURG - Dis-Chem is receiving criticism after the company's internal memo about future hiring trends was leaked on social media.

Dis-Chem wants to start hiring more black candidates over white individuals, and some lobby groups are outraged. Images: Dwayne Senior & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Dis-Chem's CEO Ivan Saltzman called on managers to help the company improve its employment equity profile and effect transformation by halting the hiring of white individuals.

Organisations such as AfriForum and the Democratic Alliance have weighed in on the pharmaceutical retailer's decision to hire and promote more black individuals because the company has been unable to meet the required standards.

AfriForum's Ernst van Zyl told SABC News that Dis-Chem's hiring policy amounts to racial discrimination no matter how it is framed. Van Zyl also argued that people who favour the Dis-Chem's policy are essentially "pro-racial discrimination."

"It is racial discrimination by telling people they are not going to get a job or promotion based on their skin colour and that is why AfriForum is against it," said Van Zyl.

The Democratic Alliance weighs in on Dis-Chem's controversial hiring policy

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says Dis-Chem's hiring policy is a consequence of the amendment made in the Employment Equity Amendment Bill, explaining that it will cause even more controversy.

The party argues that the amendment bill does not align with Employment Equity Act and has been heavily opposed by Members of Parliament, reports EWN.

DA's Michael Cardo stated that the bill would only destroy South Africa's economy. The party added that Dis-Chem was only doing what other businesses in similar positions will be forced to do when the bill is enacted.

South Africans weigh in on the Dis-Chem hiring scandal

Heading online, Briefly News asked readers how they felt about Dis-Chem's decision to stop hiring white people until they have reached the quota for hiring black candidates.

Some people seemed to believe that the hiring policy was fair because white people have historically benefitted more than black people; however, some believed that individuals should be hired on merit.

Here are some comments:

Vuyani Abner Ngqase said:

"Yes, it's fair white people have been milking the economy for years now, from British times to the apartheid times. Even now, they still want to milk what is left... it's time to put South Africans first; white people are not South Africans."

Malome PadiPadi Djmrblacktriplegee said:

"Hiring more black people sounds good. What about selling more herbs owned by black people?"

Great Kev said:

"They should hire qualified people regardless of race. This thing of hiring people based on anything but qualification or experience is costly and retrogressive."

Evans Zivanai Muudzwa said:

It will be madness at its best. Let the best candidate take the job no matter what race is. What is needed is brilliant brains.

Bonginkosi T Gcaba said:

"I don't think it is fair I think our BEE laws are not correcting the imbalances of the past, but they are further increasing the imbalances maybe our government must review these laws. Yes, we all know that blacks are still suffering from the past, but that doesn't mean the black government must implement laws that discriminate against citizens."

Sipho M'shayi Dibaba PovandinowskiKathrada said:

"We do not care, as long as people are being hired, that is what matters."

Anele Anale Sihange

"It's not fair. People should be hired based on merit, Qualification and experience. The South African government failed to create economic opportunities for black people now they are shoving them where they can to compensate for their failures, black people deserve so much more than these lousy affirmative actions that ineffective."

Macheru Rachel Rain said:

"What positions are they talking about? They might promote black people, but they are giving them lower positions."

Hendrik Baird said:

"It's the law of the land, isn't it?"

Sithembiso Lowani said:

"Without sounding like a racist,I think it's a progressive idea "

Herman Mashaba says Dis-Chem's leaked letter is racial and divisive, SA slams him for his "clever black mentality"

Earlier, Briefly News reported that ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba had sparked the fury of South Africans over comments that Dis-Chem's moratorium on hiring white people is racial and divisive.

A leaked memorandum from the pharmaceutical retailer detailed that Dis-Chem will no longer hire white people to improve the retailer's employment equity profile.

Mashaba slammed the letter written by Dis-Chem CEO Ivan Saltzman on Twitter, saying that racial quotas contributed to SA's current economic challenges. The ActionSA leader added that South Africans should rather be hired on merit.

