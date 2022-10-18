Calgro M3 can forge ahead with a new development, which will build more than 20 000 residential units

The development will cater for people from different income groups living in Sandton and the area of Alex

The CEO of Calgro believes that affordable housing will make life easier while uplifting informal settlements

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Residential property developer, Calgro M3, has been given the green light for its Frankenwald development, which will build more than 20 000 residential units in Sandton.

A new housing development will connect Alex and Sandton. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The development will cater for people from different income groups. The group published its financial report on Monday, 17 October and said the project is expected to stream in mid-2023.

The project has been described as an enhancement of affordable homes in Sandton. According to News24, the development will run from the Kelvin suburb to Alex.

The group's CEO, Wikus Lategan, told the publication that it plans to seek assistance from the government to solve some of the challenges in Alex.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Lategan said property in Sandton is “crazily” priced, and adding more affordable housing options will make life easier for workers who must commute from far distances. He said the development would uplift people living in informal settlements.

The Calgro CEO hopes that the project will be completed within ten years.

Citizens react to the development:

@ZengFuey said:

“As long as these new developments include rooftop water towers; wastewater recycle plants, solar or turbine power generation; elevators for the elderly and disabled... I’m happy.”

@Rowiaza commented:

“Why build more when half of the new developments are empty? I thought we had an electricity and water crisis.”

@caelinbl7 added:

“Our infrastructure cannot accommodate these houses.”

Shuu: Africa’s highest urban bar opens in Sandton, SA can’t wait to grab a seat

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Sandton now has the tallest bar in Africa. At an incredible 234 metres tall, Alto234 is the upmarket restaurant located on the rooftop of The Leonardo, the tallest building in South Africa.

The impressive architectural wonder sits an incredible 57 floors off the ground and houses 232 luxury apartments, eight penthouses and nine conference areas, just to name a few amenities.

Alto234 is located on the rooftop of The Leonardo. It also offers a 360-degree view of the city of Johannesburg, Business Insider reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News