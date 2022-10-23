A group of unidentified gunmen stormed into a tavern in Johannesburg and killed four people on Sunday

The suspects who fled are allegedly Zama Zamas, who previously threatened the community members

The ward councillor said he previously voiced out his fear that the ineffective Zamas Zamas would take out their frustrations

Four people have been killed during a shooting at a tavern in Florida.

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - In the early hours of Sunday morning, four people were gunned down at a tavern by unidentified suspects in Florida.

The alleged suspects barged into the tavern and opened fire before fleeing.

According to Times Live, the forensic team investigated the scene and collected evidence.

Brigadier Brenda Muridili, the police spokesperson, said that the tavern owner was one of the deceased, and the establishment was not authorised to sell liquor.

Keke Tabane, the ward councillor, said that illegal miners threatened members of the community, and they believe that the shooting is connected to the Zama Zamas. He said he was alerted to the incident early in the morning and went to the scene with the police, where they found four dead bodies, reported News 24.

"In our previous council meeting, I had raised concerns about the possibility of this type of retaliation and that the zama zamas would take their frustrations out on innocent community members."

3 People shot dead at tavern in the Eastern Cape by 3 unknown suspects, police ask public for help

Briefly News recently reported that an activation of 72 hours had been implemented by Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, the Eastern Cape Police Commissioner after three people were shot dead at a tavern in Bityi on Thursday night.

Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the provincial police spokesperson, said that allegedly three gunmen arrived at the tavern around 7 pm, finding patrons on the veranda.

