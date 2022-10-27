Prophet Mboro has cleared the air about why he was chased away from Bokgabo Poo's family home

The family claims Mboro was disrespectful and praised the alleged killer's family

Mboro said he wanted to extend his condolences and refuted that the murder caused was part of his church

BENONI - Self-proclaimed prophet Mboro is doing damage control after being accused of trying to protect his church in the aftermath of Bogkabo Poo's horrific murder.

Self-proclaimed Prophet Mboro has distanced himself from murder-accused Ntokozo Zikhali after backlash from Bogkabo Poo's family. Image: Jabu Kumalo & @africanrightsa1

Paseka “Prophet Mboro” Motsoeneng was the centre of controversy last week when he was chased away from Bogkabo Poo's family home.

According to Bokgabo's heartbroken family, Motsoeneng tried to force Bokgabo's grieving mother into a conversation even though she said she was too overwhelmed to speak.

Motsoeneng then praised the family of the man accused of kidnapping and murdering Bokgabo, Ntokozo Zikhali, claiming they would tithe at his church a lot, TimesLIVE reported.

However, Mboro has a different account of events. Speaking to Drum, the "prophet" claimed her went to offer condolences to the family after members of his congregation informed him about the tragic murder involving a former church member.

Mboro maintains he was chased away by Bokgabo’s grandmother because she thought the accused was still part of his church.

Now Mboro unequivocally claims Zikhali was never a member of his church and that the accused only attended service with his parents after he was accused of rape. According to Mboro, Zihali's parents wanted the prophet to pray for the accused to ensure he was not jailed for his crimes.

The "prophet" maintained that he only performed his duty as a priest and had no association with Zikhali or his family.

South Africans react to the "Prophet Mboro" saga

Citizens shared their thoughts on "Prophet Mboto":

@kabouter_dawie said:

"They should have burnt that leprechauns car…wa spita Mboro..how people still attend that midgets church is beyond me."

@SiR_SiMMeR added:

"Mboro is crazy stupid, he even went to say the church knew what he was doing and never supported it, why not report him then? "

Bokgabo Poo’s father said his daughter would be alive if not for South Africa’s failed justice system

In a related story, Briefly News reported that four-year-old Bokgabo Poo’s father believes that his daughter would still be alive if the country’s justice system were functioning. The little girl’s suspected killer is on R2000 bail for the alleged rape of a nine-year-old.

Ntokozo Khulekani Zikhali violated his bail conditions when he went to Wattville, in Benoni, where Bokgabo went missing. The accused faces charges of kidnapping, rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice, and violation of a corpse.

