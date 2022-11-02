Traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, defended the Anglican Church rituals performed at King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s recognition ceremony

He called on cultural activist Indonsa Yesizwe Think Tank to apologise for his recent remarks surrounding the event and the rituals

The traditional prime minister defended Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, who performed the rituals at the event, and said it was he who invited the archbishop

DURBAN - Traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has called on cultural activist Indonsa Yesizwe Think Tank to apologise to the Anglican Church for his comments following King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s recognition ceremony held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, 29 October.

Zulu prime minister Prince Buthelezi has defended the Christian rituals performed at King Misuzulu's ceremony. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Yesizwe slammed an Anglican church ritual performed at the event, saying it was an attempt at “recolonisation” as the anointing of the king was not part of the Zulu culture. He also claimed that the rituals were unexplained to the public.

However, Buthelezi has rubbished claims, saying that King Misuzulu is Christian and, therefore, the ritual was appropriate.

According to the Daily Sun, the traditional prime minister defended Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, who performed the rituals at the event and said he invited the archbishop. Buthelezi also defended the rituals saying they were done in a dignified manner and were the same as how old prophets conducted them during the times of King David.

The prince said he did not regret asking the archbishop to perform the service, and if there is any blame to be apportioned, it should fall on his shoulders, TimesLIVE reported.

The ceremony in Durban marked the official handing over of a certificate from President Cyril Ramaphosa to King Misuzulu. The certificate states that the king has the power to govern his area in terms of custom, customary and applicable laws.

Citizens divided following rituals:

@mafunga_gift said:

“Misuzulu is king to his people both Christians and traditionalists, he is doing what is important to his people. Unifying the people that he leads.”

@Xhosa_uSiNTU commented:

“King Misuzulu is a captured king. That coronation was nothing but an English Christian party.”

@Maqhawe_Ngubane added:

“Zulu kings from Solomon kaDinuzulu have always been proud Christians. You will not crucify king Misuzulu for following in the footsteps of his forefathers and adhering to the laws of the land.”

