The North West Community Safety Department has defended the R780 000 it spent on 20 donkey carts in Mahikeng

Community Safety MEC Sello Lehari said social media users should stop “planting falsity” that causes damage to the department’s character

The MEC said that the department was willing to share donation records with community members who want to verify them

NORTH WEST - The North West Community Safety Department has defended its expenditure of R780 000 on 20 donkey carts that were given to villagers in Mahikeng. Two types of carts were purchased: two-seaters for R32 500 and four-seaters for R45 500.

The North West government has defended its decision to purchase and donate donkey carts to community members. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The price of the carts raised red flags among social media users. However, Community Safety MEC Sello Lehari slammed the comments and said social media users should stop “planting falsity” that causes damage to the department’s character.

According to News24, the carts were meant to assist community members living in rural areas in transporting children, the elderly and those needing medical treatment. Lehari said that most of the recipients of the carts were women.

As part of the contract awarded, the carts will also have a three-year maintenance plan at no cost to the owners. The carts were manufactured in Lonely Park in Mafikeng.

The carts were handed over on Thursday, 3 November, and Lehari urged recipients to take care of them during the event. TimesLIVE reported that donkey carts were a reliable mode of transport that has been used for a long time.

The MEC also said that the department was willing to share donation records with community members who want to verify them. He also added that people should contact the department before sharing “unsolicited” information.

Social media users react to the donkey carts:

@GerrieVosser said:

“Where can I apply for one? You know, the diesel prices and all... Asking for a friend.”

@Am87Kekae posted:

“We are moving back to the 1950s mos.”

@Schalk64296082 added:

“The ANC likes expensive pit toilets and donkey carts.”

