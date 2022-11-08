Geordin Hill-Lewis has vowed not to give in to the threat from the so-called construction mafia

The Cape Town Mayor claimed the crime syndicates are holding the city's housing projects hostage with other extortionist actions and violent attacks

The Western Cape is not the only area affected, as KwaZulu-Natal's economy is under threat because of the construction mafia

CAPE TOWN - The Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, is taking a stand against the so-called construction mafia holding the city's development projects hostage.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin takes a firm stance agast the construction mafia's extortion. Image: Artur Widak & Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

Hill-Lewis claimed that the construction mafia disguises itself as well-meaning business forums that seek to effect transformation in the country's economy. In reality, the Cape Town mayor stated that these criminal operations resort to violence against construction workers and equipment if their financial demands aren't met.

Hill-Lewis detailed how one of the city's developments, the Beacon Vally Housing Project, has effectively come to a standstill because of the mafias continued violent attacks. The project has repeatedly been petrol bombed, and crew members shot and assaulted because the syndicates want a piece of the action.

According to Hill-Lewis, the city has tried everything, from entering into mediation with the syndicates to enlisting help from the South African Police Service. The city's efforts have only emboldened the mafia, who Hill-Lewis claims have increased attacks on the project site.

The Cape Town mayor has now vowed that the city will no longer be bullied by the mafia, stating that no good would come from mediation with thugs, New24 reported.

The City of Cape Town is now in a catch-22 situation. Either it finds a construction crew willing to withstand the threats of violence, or it abandons the Blue Vally Housing Project completely, to the detriment of thousands of beneficiaries.

The challenges caused by the construction mafia are not unique to Cape Town. According to eNCA, the construction mafia is crippling the economy of KwaZulu-Natal. The Durban Chamber of Commerce has expressed concerns claiming investor confidence is low because of the widespread corruption.

Citizens weigh in on construction mafia in Cape Town

South Africans agree with Mayor Hill-Lewis' decision to stand against the construction mafia.

Here are some reactions:

@JanMbatha commented:

"They must not. Otherwise, we are a doomed nation. Where’s the state security to kill all these criminals"

@Kathy57231586 speculated:

"We’re supposed to be a free democracy, but our government has allowed this to happen by doing nothing! Perhaps involved?"

@LieweHeksie16 asked:

"Why is the whole country not up in arms about this?"

