The Khampepe commission revealed that the highly-ranked tertiary institution has failed to transform and foster racial inclusion

The commission released the report on Tuesday, 8 November, after it investigated allegations of racism at the institution

Stellenbosch's VC conceded that black students and staff do not feel comfortable or wanted at Stellenbosch University

STELLENBOSCH - The Khampepe Commission has released its reports following the inquiry into allegations of racism at Stellenbosch University.

The Khampepe report found that the University of Stellenbosch had failed to transform, making black people feel unwelcome at the institution. Image: RODGER BOSCH

Source: Getty Images

The report found that the prestigious university was stuck in an anti-transformation rut. The institution's Vice Chancellor, Professor Wim de Villere, said that the finding in the report represented a tipping point for the university.

The Khampepe Commission inquiry began on 13 June 2022 after a racially motivated incident rocked the university in May of the same year.

First-year law student Theuns du Toit was suspended after a video depicting Du Toit urinating on the desk of agricultural business management student Babalo Ndwayana went viral, EWN reported.

Villers said that it was clear that black students and staff did not feel comfortable or wanted at Stellenbosch University despite management's efforts to transform the institution.

The professor acknowledged that much work needed to be done to address the myriad of issues flagged through the report. Retired Judge Sisi Khampepe, who chaired the commission, made several recommendations for the university.

According to IOL, Khampepe recommended that the institution establishes a Transformation Charter to address its anti-transformation rut. The judge claimed the charter would the university's values and the measures systems in place to hold it accountable.

